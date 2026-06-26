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New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

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June 26 - England continued to fight back on day two of the deciding third test against New Zealand at a scorching Trent Bridge, with returning captain Ben Stokes taking three wickets before lunch to leave the visitors on 418-7.

• New Zealand dominated day one with openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway sharing a record 317-run partnership.

• New Zealand began the day on 361-4 after losing late wickets on Thursday.

• Stokes struck to remove Daryl Mitchell for 11 on Friday, caught behind.

• Will O'Rourke then tried to slog Stokes but skied a catch to Emilio Gay at point.

• Stokes took his 250th test wicket when he had Mitchell Santner caught by Jacob Bethell at gully, a tight decision that the visitors unsuccessfully reviewed.

• New Zealand will be disappointed not to make more than 450 on a good batting wicket.

• The series is 1-1.

• Allrounder Stokes is back as captain after being omitted from the side defeated at The Oval amid an investigation into him and bowler Gus Atkinson breaking a team curfew. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.