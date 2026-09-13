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New Zealand on right path ahead of World Cup despite losing to Boks

BALTIMORE, Maryland, Sept 13 - New Zealand coach Dave Rennie said his side had made strong strides towards next year’s World Cup despite losing their four-test series against reigning world champions South Africa.

The All Blacks won the first test in the series but lost the next three as the Springboks kept up their top ranking, clinching the series with a 43-28 victory in the last test played in the United States on Saturday.

“We’ll wake up tomorrow and know we’re moving in the right direction. We scored 17 tries in the four tests. We’re in a good place but tonight will hurt," he said after the defeat.

“I thought we defended pretty well throughout the series but got beaten by some of their flash boys tonight.”

Rennie said South Africa were setting the benchmark one year out from next year’s World Cup in Australia where the Springboks will be seeking a third successive triumph.

"They're where we want to get to. We've been together for 10 or 11 weeks while they have a lot of experience. I'm not sure if all of those guys will still be here this time next year,” he added about an ageing South Africa team.

"You have to give it to them. They've got better and better as the tour has gone on.

The Kiwi coach said the last test was as closely contested as the previous three had been.

“Look at all the numbers, and they're very even, but the Springboks were electric with their opportunities.

"We were trying to chase the game late and put ourselves under a bit more pressure. It's disappointing because we had plans of winning this series,” he added.

"There’s a lot of small things we've been focusing on. Our carry and clean, you have to earn it against these guys. We had to work hard for our points."

"But the work ethic has been excellent, the guys have been great, and I knew coming here we'd grow."

New Zealand next compete in the Nations Championship in November where they have tests in Scotland, Wales, and England. They kick off their World Cup against Chile in Perth on October 2 next year. REUTERS