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New Zealand on right path ahead of Rugby World Cup despite losing to Boks

New Zealand’s Damian McKenzie charging forward with the ball during their last Test against South Africa on Sept 12.

BALTIMORE, Maryland – New Zealand coach Dave Rennie said his side had made strong strides towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup despite losing their four-Test series against reigning world champions South Africa.

The All Blacks won the first Test, but lost the next three as the Springboks maintained their top ranking, clinching the series with a 43-28 victory in the last Test played in the United States on Sept 12.

“We’ll wake up tomorrow and know we’re moving in the right direction. We scored 17 tries in the four Tests. We’re in a good place, but tonight will hurt,” Rennie said after the defeat.

“I thought we defended pretty well throughout the series but got beaten by some of their flash boys tonight.”

The Kiwi said South Africa were setting the benchmark one year out from the 2027 World Cup in Australia, where the Springboks will be seeking a third successive triumph.

“They’re where we want to get to. We’ve been together for 10 or 11 weeks while they have a lot of experience. I’m not sure if all of those guys will still be here this time next year,” he added about an ageing South Africa team.

“You have to give it to them. They’ve got better and better as the tour has gone on.”

Rennie said the last Test was as closely contested as the previous three had been.

“Look at all the numbers, and they’re very even, but the Springboks were electric with their opportunities.

“We were trying to chase the game late and put ourselves under a bit more pressure. It’s disappointing because we had plans of winning this series,” he added.

“There are a lot of small things we’ve been focusing on. Our carry and clean, you have to earn it against these guys. We had to work hard for our points.

“But the work ethic has been excellent, the guys have been great, and I knew coming here we’d grow.”

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus, meanwhile, felt that both teams are at a similar level.

“We appreciate that we won, but we definitely don’t think the margin between us and New Zealand is big,” he added.

The South African camp praised the support received from the 68,000-strong crowd.

The decision to take the last Test of “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” to the US was designed to fill the coffers of the two unions who share the profits of the tour, the first of its kind in 30 years and now scheduled to be played every four years.

“It was super special. It was crazy the amount of people who came out to support us,” said Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

“We’re hoping that the game grows here, because we know that the (2031) World Cup is going to be here,” he added. REUTERS