New Zealand dash Ireland’s dreams in Rugby World Cup quarter-final thriller

PARIS - New Zealand put in a brilliant defensive performance to prevail 28-24 over Ireland in a titanic World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, setting up a meeting with Argentina for a place in the final and destroying Irish dreams of a first world title.

The All Blacks played for 20 minutes with 14 men against the Six Nations champions and had to dig deep to defend their try line through 40 phases in the dying seconds as the top-ranked Irish searched for a winning try.

It was an eighth quarter-final loss for the Irish, ended their winning streak at 17 matches and sent flyhalf Johnny Sexton into retirement without the glittering prize with which he had hoped to crown his career.

While quite different from Ireland’s epic win over South Africa in the pool phase, it was equally engrossing with both teams hitting hard in defence and wanting to use the ball in hand when they got it.

Ireland’s variations in attack caused New Zealand problems all night but the All Blacks were ruthless when they got a sniff of the line to pull away on the scoreboard every time the Six Nations champions got close.

Leicester Fainga’anuku, Ardie Savea and Will Jordan scored the tries that sent the three-times champions into the semi-finals for the ninth time and avenged their home series loss to the Irish last year.

The Irish fans sang throughout New Zealand’s haka and the All Blacks made a nervous start, flooring two passes and fluffing two clearance kicks.

They soon found their rhythm, however, and came away with the first points from a Richie Mo’unga penalty after going through 30 phases inside the Irish 22.

Jordie Barrett added another penalty from 49 metres after a turnover and the All Blacks moved out to a 13-0 lead in the 19th minute when winger Fainga’anuku went over in the corner after Beauden Barrett had gathered his own up-and-under.