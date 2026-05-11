New Zealand delay launch of new T20 competition

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May 11 - New Zealand's proposed T20 league will be pushed back a year to the home summer of 2027-28 to allow more time to establish the competition, the nation's cricket board said on Monday.

NZ20 organisers initially planned to launch a six-team league of privately owned franchises for the coming summer but had agreed to hold off in part due to the international schedule, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

"As talks with NZC and prospective investors have continued, it has become clear that additional time is required to complete the work necessary to establish the competition," NZC said in a statement.

"A key consideration has been the international cricket calendar, with locked-in test series against Australia and Sri Lanka in January and February significantly reducing the available window."

NZC in March confirmed NZ20 as its preferred option to replace the 21-year-old Super Smash competition, which will now continue for another season.

"Our focus is on ensuring the future of domestic T20 cricket in New Zealand is sustainable, competitive and aligned with the global game," NZC Board Chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said.

"We've been working closely with NZ20 and are encouraged by the progress made to date."

Australia's privatisation plans for the Big Bash League have also stalled due to a lack of support from key member states. REUTERS