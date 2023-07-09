New Zealand coach Ian Foster relishing Springboks clash after Pumas romp

MENDOZA, ARGENTINA – New Zealand head coach Ian Foster says a showdown with the in-form Springboks is a challenge his All Blacks need following their 41-12 thumping of Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday in The Rugby Championship.

Foster predicted next Saturday’s match against South Africa in Auckland will be “a big one” after the Springboks were equally dominant in their 43-12 defeat of Australia in Pretoria earlier Saturday.

The clash at Auckland’s Mount Smart looks set to determine the winners of the Rugby Championship, which is shortened to just three rounds of matches ahead of the Rugby World Cup starting in two months.

The Springboks fielded a weakened team in some positions against the Wallabies, choosing to fly a dozen players to New Zealand early in preparation to face the All Blacks.

Foster expects a blockbuster encounter.

“A big one – it’s always big, we love playing South Africa,” he said.

“They have taken 10, 11 or 12 players and put them over in Auckland early, so they have clearly got a plan, but our purpose in these first two weeks is to get this group together,” he added.

“There is no better foe to play next week.”

Foster said his team can’t expect to make the same scintillating start against the Springboks as they did in Mendoza, where they crossed for three tries in the opening 12 minutes against Los Pumas, as hooker Dane Coles, No. 8 Ardie Savea, centres Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane, scrum-half Aaron Smith, fullback Beauden Barrett and debutant winger Emoni Narawa all scored.

“I’m really pleased with the way we started, the first half we were outstanding,” New Zealand captain Sam Cane said. “The second half was a bit of an arm-wrestle but I am proud of that result.

“The key to the first 20 minutes was our discipline and how ruthless we were on attack. We were really clinical and able to get the ball into space.”

However, with his team 31-0 ahead at the interval, Foster was pleased they were able to largely remain “clinical” when Argentina showed some aggression in the second half.

“I thought we got a little bit over-ambitious in the final 15 (minutes) and tried to force things, which gave them some free shots at us,” he added critically.

“It’s a bit of a wake-up call – the first half was great, the second half is probably more of what’s to come.”