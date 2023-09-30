New Zealand coach Ian Foster hails ‘statement’ Rugby World Cup win over Italy

DECINES-CHARPIEU – New Zealand head coach Ian Foster lauded a “statement” win after his All Blacks trounced Italy 96-17 on Friday to reignite their Rugby World Cup bid.

The three-time champions were under pressure coming into this match, knowing that defeat would have seen them crashing out of the pool stage for the first time.

But with their backs against the wall, they put in a stunning 14-try demolition of their opponents.

The result meant that the All Blacks are second in Pool A on 10 points, level with the Italians but trailing leaders France by three points.

“Delighted. We wanted to make a statement,” said Foster.

“To come out against a team that we legitimately had concerns about, because they are a good team and had played some great rugby leading into this, and put them away like that was really pleasing.

“We knew the importance of the game and that this is what World Cups are about. We delivered, so I am pleased with that. It’s about building momentum at this World Cup and that was a marker we put down.”

With minnows Uruguay to come next, the All Blacks can almost start preparing for the quarter-finals, something Foster said other teams among the favourites cannot.

France could still fail to reach the last eight if they lose to Italy next week and Ireland are not guaranteed to go through to the knockouts despite having beaten reigning champions South Africa in Pool B.

“The great thing for us is that we had a pressure game tonight that we had to front up and play – there are other teams that have still got that coming up too,” said Foster.

“People talk about other teams already being in the quarter-finals but there are still ramifications and things to happen.”

And he insisted that despite scoring 25 tries in their last two matches against Italy and Namibia, New Zealand would not be taking Uruguay lightly next week.

“We will be better because we put ourselves under pressure for this one,” he said. “Uruguay have been a niggly team to play, so we have to respect that, but clearly we are where we want to be right now.”

Centre Jordie Barrett, whose sublime crossfield kick for wing Will Jordan set New Zealand’s stall out for the evening after just six minutes, agreed that there are still things to work on.