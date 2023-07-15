New Zealand coach Ian Foster delights in strong start and finish in Rugby Championship win over South Africa

AUCKLAND – Attitude and execution were the keys to New Zealand’s comprehensive 35-20 Rugby Championship bonus-point victory over South Africa in Auckland on Saturday, as coach Ian Foster praised his players for withstanding a second-half onslaught.

New Zealand were exhilarating as they raced into a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, the Springboks unable to handle their power and high tempo game.

South Africa clawed their way back into the contest and trailed by eight points just past the hour-mark, until the All Blacks turned the screw again for a deserved victory that lays down a marker ahead of the World Cup in France.

The win followed an equally impressive 41-12 success in Argentina last weekend that left Foster with one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy in this truncated three-game competition.

New Zealand captain Sam Cane saw a step up in performance from the away win in Argentina. “We’re pleased to see improvement from last week, but we know we’ve still got a way to go from where we want to be,” he said.

Foster added on Sky Sports: “It’s a great start for us this year, but it is just that (a start). We got a bit fidgety in the third quarter and went into our shell and they got back into it.

“We have a lot of respect for South Africa and to put that scoreline on them... they turned it into a real arm-wrestle but I love the way we started, hung in there and then finished strong in the last quarter.

“They (South Africa) have got a massively experienced bench and that showed in the second half. They put them on early, put us under a bit of pressure, but I felt with the changes we made, the whole team lifted.”

Several New Zealand players impressed, but loose forward Shannon Frizell was immense and scored a barn-storming try in the first half when he ran over Bok fullback Willie le Roux.

All Blacks grabbed early tries by Aaron Smith and Frizell to dominate early on.

Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe crossed as the Springboks fought back in the second half, before New Zealand’s Will Jordan and Richie Mo’unga touched down late tries.

Springboks flanker Kwagga Smith grabbed the visitors’ third try just before the final whistle.

“Shannon has answered a lot of critics and he should be really proud of that game tonight, he was outstanding,” Foster said.

His opposite number Jacques Nienaber said the world champions were punished for a poor opening spell.

He said: “You can’t start like that. You can’t give away so many penalties and errors. I am proud of the way the guys came back in the second half, but we let it slip in the first 20 minutes.”

The All Blacks travel to Australia for their final Rugby Championship fixture on July 29, before they host the Wallabies in a second Bledisloe Cup contest a week later.