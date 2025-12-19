New Zealand CEO to step down over strategy differences

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

WELLINGTON, Dec 19 - New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive Scott Weenink will step down next month following differences of opinion with stakeholders over ‍the ​long-term direction of the game in the ‍country, he said on Friday.

Weenink, who took charge in August 2023, said ​his ​views on those issues differed from those of several NZC members as well as the players' association.

"After careful consideration, it ‍has become clear that I hold a different view ... on ​the future priorities for NZC, ⁠including the long-term direction of the game and the best role for T20 cricket in New Zealand," he said in a statement issued by ​NZC.

"Given these differences, I believe it is in the best interests of the ‌organisation that new leadership takes ​NZC forward from here."

NZC chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon thanked Weenink for his contribution to the governing body.

His resignation comes as NZC is finalising plans to enter the world of privately-owned Twenty20 leagues with the NZ20. The new six-team tournament, scheduled to start in ‍January 2027, is set to replace men's and women's Super ​Smash.

"While I am saddened to leave after such a successful period, I ​do not wish to create ongoing instability ‌by continuing without the support of some key stakeholders," Weenink said. REUTERS