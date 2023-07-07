New Zealand braced for wild ride in Mendoza in their Rugby Championship opener

MENDOZA – New Zealand have lost to Argentina twice in the past three years and another defeat in Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash in Mendoza will be a further setback for coach Ian Foster on the final stretch to the World Cup in France.

He came through a difficult 2022 with his job intact, but the aura of invincibility around past All Blacks sides has waned.

This is the first of five Tests before they head to their World Cup base in Lyon, and Foster has sprung a surprise with the selection of Damian McKenzie at fly half ahead of Richie Mo’unga. The 58-year-old has also handed a debut to wing Emoni Narawa, who has a late opportunity to book his ticket to France.

New Zealand’s vaunted backline will likely get the chance to give the ball some air but, up front, it is going to be a bruising battle, as it was when Argentina claimed a 25-18 win in Christchurch in 2022.

“We’re anticipating a very tough Test match – their physicality and their disruptive tendencies at the breakdown. We’re training for what is going to come,” lock Scott Barrett said. “They’ve got some workers and some physical men up front, so we’re anticipating a good challenge there.”

He also knows the home side will do as much as they can to get under the All Blacks’ skin in what is likely to be a highly charged atmosphere in Mendoza.

“We’ll deal with that in our own way, whatever that might look like. We’re certainly aware of some consequences if they drag us into a bit of biff, if that’s what they’re after.”

Argentina coach Michael Cheika has picked an experienced team, with the only surprise a return for prop Lucio Sordoni after almost three years out of the side. That suggests he is not 100 per cent sure of his front-row options ahead of the Sept 8-Oct 28 World Cup.

“I want to give the opportunity to the players who are doing well. We have a group with a lot of experience and there are players who can get into the squad ahead of the World Cup,” the Australian said.

There is an opportunity for players such as Lucio Sordoni, Lucio Cinti, Bautista Delguy, Mateo Carreras and Pedro Rubiolo.”

Putting together an 80-minute performance, something Argentina have struggled with in the past, will be crucial to any success they may have. “This is the mentality we must have. Be focused for the 80 minutes and give everything,” Cheika said.

His former side Australia kick off their opener against world champions South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday at a venue where they have never tasted victory in six outings.