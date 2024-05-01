New Zealand among teams hoping to usurp Fiji’s rugby sevens throne at Paris Olympics

SINGAPORE – Fiji’s dominance in the Olympic men’s rugby sevens is a well-remembered story of grit and resilience.

When the sport made its Games debut at Rio 2016, the Fijians clinched a historic gold medal – the first for the Pacific island nation – after enduring months of financial woes, illnesses and a devastating cyclone that ripped apart their homes.

Five years later, they repeated the feat by retaining the gold medal in the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

But, in 2024, Fiji are showing signs of cracking as they lie third in the HSBC SVNS, previously known as the World Rugby Sevens Series. Their best finish in six events was a third placing in Cape Town.

With the Fijians faltering, their rivals are looking to usurp their throne at the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Olympics. New Zealand, who fell 27-12 to Fiji in the Tokyo final, are among them.

All Blacks Sevens captain Dylan Collier told The Straits Times at an HSBC SVNS event in Sentosa on May 1: “I knew how tough it was to lose that final against the Fijian boys. They outplayed us in that final and full credit to them for winning it.

“For us to get so far, so close to our goal and then just pull up short actually hurt us quite a bit. So we’re looking to go out there (in Paris) and win gold.”

For New Zealand to avenge their defeat, however, they will have to improve on their performances.

They are fifth out of 12 in the HSBC SVNS standings, ahead of the Singapore leg at the National Stadium from May 3 to 5, the last event of the regular season.

Collier added: “We’re lacking a bit of consistency with our game. We seem to be having quite a few injuries of late, we haven’t put the same team together in back-to-back tournaments so obviously it doesn’t help.”