New Zealand among teams hoping to usurp Fiji’s rugby sevens throne at Paris Olympics

SINGAPORE – Fiji’s dominance in the Olympic men’s rugby sevens is a well-remembered story of grit and resilience.
When the sport made its Games debut at Rio 2016, the Fijians clinched a historic gold medal – the first for the Pacific island nation – after enduring months of financial woes, illnesses and a devastating cyclone that ripped apart their homes.
Five years later, they repeated the feat by retaining the gold medal in the delayed Tokyo Olympics.
But, in 2024, Fiji are showing signs of cracking as they lie third in the HSBC SVNS, previously known as the World Rugby Sevens Series. Their best finish in six events was a third placing in Cape Town.
With the Fijians faltering, their rivals are looking to usurp their throne at the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Olympics. New Zealand, who fell 27-12 to Fiji in the Tokyo final, are among them.
All Blacks Sevens captain Dylan Collier told The Straits Times at an HSBC SVNS event in Sentosa on May 1: “I knew how tough it was to lose that final against the Fijian boys. They outplayed us in that final and full credit to them for winning it.
“For us to get so far, so close to our goal and then just pull up short actually hurt us quite a bit. So we’re looking to go out there (in Paris) and win gold.”
For New Zealand to avenge their defeat, however, they will have to improve on their performances.
They are fifth out of 12 in the HSBC SVNS standings, ahead of the Singapore leg at the National Stadium from May 3 to 5, the last event of the regular season.
Collier added: “We’re lacking a bit of consistency with our game. We seem to be having quite a few injuries of late, we haven’t put the same team together in back-to-back tournaments so obviously it doesn’t help.”
But the All Blacks Sevens will be buoyed by their triumph at the April 5-7 Hong Kong leg, which has helped the team regain rhythm, said Collier. They will also be boosted by the return of Leroy Carter, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black and Lewis Ormond for the Singapore leg.
Other countries like Argentina and Ireland are also hoping to carry their good form from the HSBC SVNS into the Olympics.
With 94 points, Argentina can win the regular season of the HSBC SVNS in Singapore as they hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Ireland atop the men’s standings after winning three of six events.
Having reached the quarter-finals in Rio and won the bronze medal in Tokyo, captain Santiago Alvarez said: “It’s our objective, trying to change the colour of that medal. But we’re trying not to think what’s happening in the future and just focus day by day.”
Ireland captain Harry McNulty said they are eyeing a podium spot in Paris, adding: “Like any other tournament, we have to get ready and make sure that we’re confident going into it. Everyone wants to win a medal, that’s always the goal. You never know what’s gonna happen.”
Olympic hosts France, boosted by Test captain Antoine Dupont’s inclusion, will be aiming to give a good account of themselves in front of their fans after failing to qualify for Tokyo.
France captain Paulin Riva said it is an opportunity for them to show a bit more, adding: “We will have the supporters behind us. We are having a very good year. And we will do everything we can to make the French proud.”
Dupont, however, is not in Singapore owing to club commitment, which had also ruled him out of the Hong Kong event. He will, however, be available for the HSBC SVNS grand final in Madrid featuring the top eight teams from May 31 to June 2.
Australia’s former Test captain Michael Hooper is set to be in action at the National Stadium over the weekend, though.
Other than being part of the high-octane action set to unfold, the players are also looking forward to enjoying the sights and sounds of Singapore.
McNulty, an avid landscape photographer, has brought along his camera equipment to the Republic.
He added: “I plan to head around and maybe go down to Chinatown and Haji Lane to get some cool photos. It’s always fun in Singapore.”