New variant throws sport into turmoil

CAPE TOWN • South African sport began to shut down yesterday after the detection of a new coronavirus variant in the country, with the imposition of travel bans forcing rugby teams and golfers to scramble to try and leave.

Rugby teams scheduled to play in South Africa at the weekend, and golfers competing in a European Tour event in Johannesburg, were under threat of harsh quarantine arrangements as Britain and countries in the European Union imposed travel bans.

Britain yesterday said that the newly identified B.1.1.529 variant was of huge concern, and considered by scientists to be the most significant one yet as it could make vaccines less effective.

It is said to have 32 mutations in the spike protein, the part of the virus that most vaccines use to prime the immune system against Covid-19, and is double that of the highly contagious Delta variant, which has swept across the world.

Four rugby teams were due to play South African opposition in the United Rugby Championship (URC), but matches over the weekend have now been postponed.

Welsh clubs Cardiff and Scarlets are looking to leave before travellers from southern Africa are forced to quarantine on their return to Britain.

"With the situation in South Africa having changed so quickly, we are now looking to repatriate our staff ASAP," Cardiff said in a tweet.

Munster of Ireland and Zebre of Italy were also due to play in South Africa. "The safety and well-being of our participating clubs' players, coaches, support staff and match officials is the foremost priority and the URC is currently working with the four visiting clubs... to facilitate their return as soon as possible," a URC statement said.

They were the first clubs to arrive in South Africa since the onset of the pandemic and the postponement of fixtures will come as a major blow to the newly launched tournament involving sides from South Africa, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Golf's Joburg Open, the first European Tour event of the new season, was also hit by the withdrawals as play resumed yesterday. A total of 19 golfers from Britain, Ireland, Denmark and Germany either withdrew before second-round play or retired during their opening rounds.

South Africa yesterday began the first of a three-match one-day international cricket series against the Netherlands but the second and third ODIs may now be called off.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said its Dutch counterpart would check with the players if they wanted to continue, as it was highly unlikely that the visiting team would be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend.

A Women's World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe is going ahead for now, although Ireland have expressed their concerns about staying on in the capital Harare.

"Our decision-making will be first and foremost based on the health and safety of players and support staff," said Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland.

South Africa are also set to host India next month for three cricket Tests, three ODIs and four Twenty20 internationals, with that tour expected to be a major boon to CSA's coffers. But that also looks to be in jeopardy.

REUTERS