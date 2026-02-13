New two-point super shot set to shake up 2026 Deloitte Netball Super League

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sneakers goal-shooter Amandeep Kaur Chahal (right) attempting a shot over teammate and goalkeeper Reena Divya from the super-shot zone at Kallang Netball Centre on Feb 10.

SINGAPORE – A more exciting season is in store with the introduction of the two-point super shot to the Deloitte Netball Super League.

The rule, which will be implemented when the season tips off on Feb 14, allows players to score two points from a designated zone in the final five minutes of each quarter.

The super shot has already featured in overseas leagues, including Australia’s Super Netball and the Netball Super League in Britain.

Players from the six teams in the Deloitte Netball Super League – Blaze, Mannas, Fier Orcas, Llabten, Swifts and Sneakers – are excited to take on the new challenge.

Orcas shooter Syntyche Yeo, 24, thinks the rule adds a different dynamic to the netball scene.

She said: “Our movements have to be a lot more deliberate, the whole play is a lot more deliberate. In terms of momentum swing, anything could happen really fast.

“It’s not always about taking the shot whenever the ball is in play, it’s about when you should do it and what the score is.”

Goal-shooter Syntyche Yeo from Fier Orcas feels the introduction of the super shot will add a different dimension to the game. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Netball Singapore chief executive Daniel Ho said the changes, which will also see teams signing one international player from nations ranked 12th or higher in the second round, are aimed at developing the local players.

He said: “We are deliberately challenging our local players to adapt to faster, more physical, and more tactical netball.

“Being the first league in Asia to introduce this rule is an important step in ensuring we stay ahead of the curve.”

Sneakers goal-shooter Amandeep Kaur Chahal believes the super shot will have a significant impact on games.

While it creates more opportunities, she acknowledged the mental pressure it may bring.

The 26-year-old said: “Locally, we have smaller shooters and we typically already shoot from a greater distance from the post. The introduction of the two-point rule does favour us in this way as it rewards us with double the points, which can essentially pull your team ahead even when losing.

“However, it will be interesting to see if the two-point shot plays an effect mentally where shooters become ‘scared’ to take the shot from that range.”

In preparation, teams have incorporated the super shot into drills or friendly matches.

Blaze goal-attack Goh Wei Ping, who considers herself “a safe player” who stays closer to the post to ensure a higher conversion rate, has been working on extending her range. She said: “There’s a lot to think about when there’s super shot in play and a lot to communicate with the co-players on where I want the ball to be placed.

“If my co-shooter is shooting in the (one-point zone), usually as a goal attack I can jog in, but now I can’t really do that because if I draw a contact in the two, I have a chance to take a ball in the two. So it will definitely also challenge us, fitness-wise.”

Swifts defender Faithmaria Lawrence, facing goal-shooter Amandeep Kaur Chahal, has been preparing for the rule changes by working on her footwork and decision-making. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Defenders have also had to adjust.

Footwork and decision-making are two things that Swifts defender Faithmaria Lawrence has been focusing on in the pre-season.

She said: “With the two-point zone, you can literally get the ball anywhere to shoot. If I’m going against a shooter who can shoot from anywhere, how do I counter that?

“With footwork, if I’m able to stick tight and cover the front, maybe I can force them back into the one-point zone and force a shot from there rather than let them get the ball and put in the two points.”

The rule change could also make the competition more unpredictable.

With Blaze having won the last four editions, Orcas coach Kok Mun Wai believes the super shot may even the playing field. She said: “It gives those underdogs the chance to turn over the result.

“If you look at the past year results, it’s the same few teams winning, so maybe this will give the underdogs a slightly higher chance of causing an upset.”