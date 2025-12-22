New Salford-based team enters Championship after Red Devils liquidated

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 22 - The Rugby Football League has granted membership to a new Salford-based team after the 152-year-old Salford Red Devils were liquidated by the High Court due to outstanding debts, the English rugby league governing body said on Monday.

The new team will compete in the second-tier Championship's 2026 season after a consortium led by former Salford Red Devils player Mason Caton-Brown beat two rival proposals to field a team based in the city.

Salford Red Devils were wound up earlier this month after they struggled to pay wages on time, faced a player exodus and lost 24 of their 27 matches in this year's Super League, finishing last and getting relegated.

The 1873 - a Salford Red Devils supporters group - called on fans to back the new team.

"As supporters, we now have a crucial role to play. A new beginning will only succeed if it is backed by a strong, united fanbase," they posted on X.

The team will start the season at home against Oldham on January 16. REUTERS