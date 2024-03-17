New parents left angry as babies need Paris Olympics tickets

PARIS – New parents heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics are calling for a ticketing rule change after discovering that their infants will be refused entry to venues unless they have their own seats.

Margaux Giddings, a nurse from south-west France, bought her place for the gymnastics in 2023 when they first went on sale and then fell pregnant, giving birth recently.

“I’m breastfeeding my daughter and she’ll be five months’ old at the time of the Games,” the 33-year-old said. “It bothers me to leave her. I would have liked to take her with me in a sling or a baby carrier.”

The policy for the Games, which run from July 26-Aug 11, states that “all spectators will need a valid ticket to access an Olympic venue, including children of all ages”.

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out that as soon as a baby is born it needs its own seat,” said Tom Baker, a ticket holder from London who is expecting his first child with his wife Kate in May.

He contacted Paris 2024 and was informed over the chat service that he should think about buying tickets for the Paralympics instead, where reduced prices for children are available – unlike for the Olympics.

“I said ‘Wait a second! We’ve bought tickets a year and a half before the event, we didn’t even know that we were definitely going to be trying to get pregnant’,” he said.

“You couldn’t have known about this and you can’t solve it because the tickets are sold out.”

He and his wife, plus her brother and mother, have spent around €3,000 (S$4,370 dollars) on seats for kayaking and beach volleyball among others.

The Paris organising committee, which has already faced criticism over ticket prices, stood by its decision to require everyone, including babes-in-arms, to have their own place.

“In general, Paris 2024 does not recommend parents bring children under four years of age to competition sites,” it said in a statement sent to AFP. “Paris 2024 urges them to consider the environment of sports venues that may be unsuited to the welfare of young children.”

In other sports, policies on infants vary.

For the Euros and World Cup football, children of all ages require seats and many big clubs advise against bringing infants, but they are often welcome for free at sports such as rugby, cricket or athletics.