New Nations Championship kicks off with World Cup looming

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July 2 - The traditional tussle for rugby supremacy between north and south evolves from bilateral tours into a formal competition with this weekend’s kick-off of the new Nations Championship, pitting the best teams from the two hemispheres against each other.

The long-anticipated competition replaces the traditional mid-year tours that northern hemisphere teams make to countries in the south and then the other way round in November.

Over the next three weeks, teams that make up the annual Six Nations in Europe will be travelling south for three fixtures in the first part of the competition and then Argentina, Australia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand, and South Africa will head to Europe for a similar three rounds of tests in November.

The new competition, designed to give more purpose to the test schedule, then concludes with a finals weekend from November 28-30 at Twickenham in London where all 12 nations will chase a placing.

The deciding clash for the new trophy will be between the top-ranked northern and southern hemisphere sides.

EVOLUTION IN THE SPORT

Rugby authorities hope that the Nations Championship, to be played every two years, catches on and increases interest outside the Rugby World Cup.

“The launch of the Nations Championship is arguably the most significant evolution in the sport since rugby turned professional,” said Ronan Dunne, Six Nations Rugby Chair and co-chair of the Nations Championship.

This inaugural edition should offer some hints as to the chances for teams at the World Cup in Australia next year.

Saturday’s start offers some potentially bruising encounters, with New Zealand hosting Six Nations champions France in Christchurch while injury-hit Ireland are against Australia in Sydney.

France must do without captain Antoine Dupont, injured last weekend in the French Top 14 final.

World Cup winners South Africa host England in Johannesburg while Scotland make the trip to Cordoba to face Argentina.

Fiji, for financial reasons, have opted to host their matches in Britain and ceded home advantage against Wales on Saturday, playing their match in Cardiff.

It is a good opportunity for Wales to register a rare test win, having won three of their last 28 internationals.

Points will be awarded for each result — four for a win, two for a draw and a bonus point for scoring four tries or more or losing by less than eight points — which will then determine the pairings for the finals weekend at the end of November. REUTERS