New mellow Conor, same pulling power

LAS VEGAS • Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor claims to be the "face of the fight game" and the numbers seem to back him up.

His popularity - much of it stemming from his ability to trash talk - shows no signs of abating after tickets for his UFC 246 headline welterweight fight with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone sold out in a day.

The main event will bring in gate revenues of US$10.6 million (S$14.28 million), but ahead of today's bout, the Irishman feels he is no longer the "old Conor".

The bout is taking place after a 15-month hiatus following his October 2018 submission loss to Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

It also comes on the heels of several brushes with the law, which include two separate sexual assault accusations. But McGregor cut a mellow and collected figure at his pre-fight press conference, a stark departure from his usual confrontational self.

He said: "Structure was missing. So I was sporadic with my work and with my life. I'm a lot more centred now, a lot more grounded, a lot more focused.

"People want the 2016 Conor, but I feel I'm in a better place than that. That's certainly a drive of mine, to be a better version of myself. Then I use the goals and aspirations I have to help me achieve that and push the boundaries."

He has always been reputed for his stand-up ability, and while he is keen to remain on his feet against Cerrone, he will be patient in looking for openings.

The 31-year-old said: "It's going to be good to do battle with the Cowboy. The Notorious v the Cowboy.

"I just want activity, I'm going to go in, not be in a rush, I want to acquire rounds.

"I'm going to put pressure on Donald and I'm going to hurt him, but if he can last, I'll be happy and then I can build on these rounds. You're going to see a lot of me, so happy days for you all.

"Make no mistake, I'm coming with all my intent and all my skills to put Donald away."

Despite an ever-changing MMA landscape, one constant remains - that McGregor is a surefire moneymaker for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, regardless of his legal troubles, long gaps in between bouts - and even without his customary incendiary remarks.

As such, the organisation have promised him another shot at Khabib's lightweight title - provided he gets past Cerrone.

In an interview with sports radio personality Jim Rowe on Thursday night, UFC president Dana White said: "He has been chomping at the bit for the Khabib rematch. It's no big secret. If he wins this weekend, he will get that shot at that title, and it will be the biggest pay-per-view ever in UFC."

McGregor now owns three out of four of the all-time highest MMA gates in Vegas, the most being his headliner with Khabib (US$17.1 million).

He also holds four of the UFC's top-five records in pay-per-view buys, including the No. 1 spot, and Cerrone is grateful for McGregor's pulling power as it has led to "this old dinosaur finally getting the respect for being here".

The 36-year-old American said: "Moving forward with my next six fights, they're all money fights. We did a contract where they do all of them. I'm stoked. So thanks Conor, appreciate that."

UFC 246: MCGREGOR V CERRONE

Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow 11am