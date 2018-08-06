New medal design unveiled for this year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

SINGAPORE - The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) 2018 will have a bigger and bolder medal for this year's 42.195km race.

On Monday (Aug 6), organisers Ironman unveiled the new medal design, their first gold-plated medal, 20 per cent bigger than the 2017 medal.

It features Singapore's icon, the Merlion, commemorating the race's prominence in Singapore's sporting calendar and celebrating national pride and excellence.

More than 14,000 runners in the marathon category are expected to receive the unique medal upon completion of the race on Dec 9.

The 17th edition of the SCSM will take place on Dec 8 and 9, with the new two-day format catering to over 50,000 runners across six different categories.

Ensuring the SCSM remains accessible to runners of all abilities, the 5km category has been reintroduced this year, and will be flagged off after the 10km run. The race will begin at the F1 Pit Building and end at The Float at Marina Bay on the morning of Dec 8.

A few kilometres away, parents can cheer on their kids at the revamped Kids Dash. The fun run, for children up to the age of 12 will take see participants run through the Universal Studios Singapore.

The main events are the marathon and half marathon on Dec 9. These will take place on a brand new route, covering many of Singapore's iconic and historical landmarks. Both runs will kick off at the F1 Pit Building, and conclude at The Float at Marina Bay.

This year's Ekiden category will offer 500 groups of five runners the opportunity to run 42.195km as a team. The race will see each runner cover a distance of over 8km.

Seasoned runners can take up the Double-Up Challenge, providing them access to either the 5km or 10km category on Dec 8, as well as either the marathon or half marathon the following day. Upon completion of both events, they will get a special Double-Up Challenge medal on top of their individual categories medals.

Registration for all categories are available, starting with $60 for 5km, $80 for 10km, $90 for half Marathon, and $110 for the marathon.

Standard Chartered cardholders will enjoy 15 per cent off registration fees across all categories.

For more information, visit www.singaporemarathon.com.