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New-look Scotland bring back Graham, Van der Merwe for Fiji test

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July 16 - Wings Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe return to the Scotland starting team in a revamped selection to face Fiji in their Nations Championship fixture at Murrayfield on Saturday, with Stafford McDowall to lead the side from centre.

• Scotland's record try-scorer Graham and Van der Merwe have not been involved in the July series yet but are part of a new starting lineup from the one that lost 42-28 to South Africa in Pretoria last weekend.

• Fergus Burke is at flyhalf and Tom Jordan at fullback, with McDowall joined in the centre pairing by Ollie Smith.

• Hooker Gregor Hiddleston has props Rory Sutherland and D’arcy Rae either side of him, while Jonny Gray and Max Williamson make up the lock pairing.

• Gregor Brown is at number eight, with the rest of the loose-trio comprising Josh Bayliss and Freddy Douglas.

• Uncapped hooker Seb Stephen is on the bench and will make his debut if called upon.

• Starting XV: 15-Tom Jordan, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Ollie Smith, 12-Stafford McDowall, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Fergus Burke, 9-George Horne, 8-Gregor Brown, 7-Freddy Douglas, 6-Josh Bayliss, 5-Max Williamson, 4-Jonny Gray, 3-D’arcy Rae, 2-Gregor Hiddleston, 1-Rory Sutherland.

• Replacements: 16-Seb Stephen, 17-Pierre Schoeman, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Magnus Bradbury, 21-Liam McConnell, 22-Jamie Dobie, 23-Sione Tuipulotu. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.