New Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura talks about his vision for S’pore football

For the first time since Ogura’s appointment on Feb 1, Tan describes the process undertaken by the FAS in terminating former head coach Takayuki Nishigaya’s contract and then selecting Ogura to lead the Lions.

Ogura also shares his journey to becoming the Lions’ head coach, his vision for the team and his plans ahead of his first match in charge of the Lions, a World Cup qualifier against China on March 21.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:49 When and how did the process to fire Takayuki Nishigaya and hire Tsutomu Ogura began?

8:30 Ogura’s initial thoughts when he was offered the Singapore national team head coach job

14:19 What gave Ogura the edge over the other candidates?

24:07 Ogura on the importance of working with a local coach

35:38 Does FAS president Bernard take sole responsibility for the hire of Ogura?

