New France women’s coach Herve Renard says ‘a page has turned’ as he recalls former stars

PARIS – Newly named France women’s football coach Herve Renard says “a page has turned” following the turbulent departure of Les Bleues’ former boss Corinne Diacre.

Diacre was removed from her role at the start of March after her position was weakened following a revolt by leading players.

Renard told his first press conference as her successor on Friday that he was only focused “on the present”, with the start of the Women’s World Cup less than four months away in Australia and New Zealand.

“We can pay tribute to Corinne Diacre, who achieved some very good results,’‘ said the 54-year-old, who was appointed on Thursday, fresh from guiding Saudi Arabia to a memorable win over Lionel Messi’s eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “But a page has turned and it must be the most positive possible.”

Added the two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner with Zambia and Ivory Coast: “I wasn’t here for everything that’s gone on before, it doesn’t concern me.

“I’m only focused on the present and the future.”

Proof of his intention to wipe the slate clean was his recall earlier on Friday of captain Wendie Renard, who is not related to him.

The Lyon defender in February announced she would no longer play for the team, triggering a player revolt and Diacre’s eventual sacking.

Renard was joined at the press conference by Philippe Diallo, the interim president of the French Football Federation.

Diallo, who is convinced that in Renard they have found the right replacement for Diacre, said: “He has experience at the highest level, a successful manager.”

He singled out Renard’s “charisma and leadership required” to take the team to another level “to win titles”.

Explaining his decision to accept the new challenge, which had taken even his nearest and dearest “by surprise”, Renard pointed to the July 20-Aug 20 World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Nothing beats the major competitions in our job,” he said.

“And with the World Cup in a few weeks and the Olympic Games in our country, there’s no better reason than that to understand my choice.”

Renard has little time to ease into his first job as coach of a women’s team, with World Cup warm-ups against Colombia and Canada scheduled for April 7 and 11.