OCBC Cycle’s new foldie bike race draws over 1,000

SINGAPORE – Prison officer Jasawirda Wahid and his wife Widyawilis Selamat had taken part in the inaugural OCBC Cycle back in 2009, which was also the year they got married.
Fifteen years later, the couple were back to participate in the event again after realising that there was a new category for foldable bicycles, also called foldies.
A few years ago, the couple had switched from riding a mountain bike to a foldie as Jasawirda felt that a smaller bike would suit them better as they are getting older.
The 43-year-old said: “It’s very portable, and easy for me to move around in comparison to the big bikes. As age is catching up with us, we decided to ride with smaller wheels.”
They were among over 1,000 cyclists who took part in the new Foldie Ride by Brompton, a 40km category, at the Singapore Sports Hub on May 12. Organisers said 60 per cent of them were taking part in OCBC Cycle for the first time.
There were also over 5,000 riders in the other two categories on the second day of the OCBC Cycle – the Sportive Ride (40km) and Straits Times Ride (20km). Both 40km races were sold out, organisers added.
While he had to share the road with bigger bicycles, Jasawirda said it was not an issue.
“I think it is okay to mix because everybody understands that safety is paramount regardless of whether it is a big- or small-wheeled bike,” he added. “I think at the end of the day everybody (should) enjoy it safely.”
The event also attracted other foldie enthusiasts, such as civil servant Cynthia Heng, who started riding since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She had purchased her Brompton foldie bike on the encouragement of her friends and spent $3,100 on a pink version. She then joined a Facebook cycling group to make friends with like-minded people.
It was Heng’s third edition of the OCBC Cycle, having ridden in The Straits Times 20km ride in 2022 and 2023.
Even though she had a fall in last year’s edition due to the slippery conditions caused by wet weather, she was not deterred.
The 46-year-old said: “This year, surprisingly the weather was very kind to us. There is a special ride for Bromptons and so we decided to join with our foldies, as last year there wasn’t a category just for Bromptons.”
Foreign riders were drawn to OCBC Cycle as well.
South Korean Yu Jeong-hun had come to Singapore in 2019 to work as an engineer in the renewable energy sector and decided to take part in this event after reading about it while using i-banking services.
He said: “Actually, this is the first time in my entire life participating in a cycle event, I didn’t have any confidence to register for the 40km (races), but now I realise I could so maybe next time I’ll try.”
For Yu, cycling is second nature as the 40-year-old rides about four to five times a week from his place in Bukit Panjang to a gym in Choa Chu Kang about 6km away. He also cycles to the Botanical Gardens sometimes.
Yu believes that riding is a good way to keep healthy and wishes to take part in future OCBC Cycle events.
“Wherever I go, generally I use my bicycle, it is also one of the ways of reducing our carbon footprint and to keep my health in good condition,” he added.