OCBC Cycle’s new foldie bike race draws over 1,000

A few years ago, the couple had switched from riding a mountain bike to a foldie as Jasawirda felt that a smaller bike would suit them better as they are getting older.

The 43-year-old said: “It’s very portable, and easy for me to move around in comparison to the big bikes. As age is catching up with us, we decided to ride with smaller wheels.”

They were among over 1,000 cyclists who took part in the new Foldie Ride by Brompton, a 40km category, at the Singapore Sports Hub on May 12. Organisers said 60 per cent of them were taking part in OCBC Cycle for the first time.

There were also over 5,000 riders in the other two categories on the second day of the OCBC Cycle – the Sportive Ride (40km) and Straits Times Ride (20km). Both 40km races were sold out, organisers added.

While he had to share the road with bigger bicycles, Jasawirda said it was not an issue.

“I think it is okay to mix because everybody understands that safety is paramount regardless of whether it is a big- or small-wheeled bike,” he added. “I think at the end of the day everybody (should) enjoy it safely.”