New chief for SSI as Toh steps down

After five years at the helm, Singapore Sport Institute (SSI) chief Toh Boon Yi will step down and hand over the reins to his deputy Su Chun Wei - who is also director of the National Youth Sports Institute (NYSI) - today.

The SSI and NYSI are institutes for the development of high-performance sports and nurturing of elite athletes and student-athletes respectively.

Located at Sport Singapore's headquarters at the National Stadium, the SSI also houses a sports medicine centre for physicians, physiotherapists, sports trainers, podiatrists and sports masseurs to work with athletes. There is also a sports science centre to help them optimise performance via biomechanics, nutrition, strength and conditioning, among others.

The news was announced to the various national sports associations (NSAs) via e-mail yesterday.

In the e-mail, Toh thanked the associations for their "understanding and patience" while working with his team and backed them to take the respective sports to greater heights.

He added: "Since 2016, I have had the honour to work with all of you in furthering development of sport in general and in the respective specific sport that you lead.

"Every sport and NSA are at different stages of its growth pathway and therefore have unique challenges. However, I have personally experienced your passion, dedication and professionalism in serving the cause you have chosen, which have allowed those challenges to be tackled.

"I firmly believe that we are on an ascending track in our sport development as Singapore society develops. This involves the full spectrum of work from participation to high performance. We must also continue to secure the confidence of Singaporeans through strong governance and impeccable leadership of our sports."

Toh, a former armour brigade commander and 9th Singapore Division Chief of Staff, joined Sport Singapore in 2012 as chief of strategic development and marketing, before taking over at SSI from outgoing chief Bob Gambardella in 2016.

Then, he said that SSI would be "the 'team around the team' (to) strengthen Singapore's high-performance sports pathway" and SSI would continue to build partnerships between NSAs and corporate Singapore.

Neither Toh nor Su were available for comment.

Those who have worked with Toh gave positive feedback, with former Singapore Bowling president Jessie Phua appreciating his "non-intrusive style of support".

News of Toh's stepping down surprised Singapore Netball chief executive officer Cyrus Medora, who added: "He is so passionate about sport and has been a great supporter of NSAs.

"Singapore Netball is certainly very grateful for all his support and assistance over the years. He always treats us as partners, who share a common goal to improve and grow our sport."