New challenges discussed at ARC

A view of the Asian Racing Conference closing ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel and Convention Centre on Feb 12.

– A week of insight, thought leadership and discussion about the future of horse racing concluded in Riyadh, with New Zealand declared next hosts of the Asian Racing Conference (ARC).

Organised by the Asian Racing Federation (ARF) and hosted by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel and Convention Centre, the three-day business programme wrapped up on Feb 12.

The closing ceremony featured the traditional waving of the flags by dignitaries on the stage to mark the conclusion of another hugely successful event.

Saudi Arabia’s love of horses was celebrated with a spectacular laser display creating the effect of horses galloping around the delegates at the venue.

His Royal Highness Prince Bandar bin Khalid Alfaisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, formally opened proceedings on Feb 9 along with Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, CEO of the Hong Kong Jockey Club and ARF chairman.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Engelbrecht-Bresges said: “Staging such a wonderful event would not have been possible without the work done by our host, the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, and the ARC Organising Committee.

“Thank you, Prince Bandar, your team has done a wonderful job.

“Having talked to many of you over the course of the week, it is clear that this global conference is widely seen as a success of the Asian Racing Federation.

“To you, I say thank you for your enthusiasm, engagement and commitment to racing. It is your energy that has brought the conference to life.”

His message also cautioned for a dire need to increase collaboration among racing jurisdictions, with emphasis placed on new technology as a key motivator in safeguarding the sport’s future.

“If there is one message that cuts across all our discussions, it is this: The future of horse racing is under threat and can only be secured by working together to address the key challenges we face,” he said.

“We must create heroes, create global competitions where the best meet the best, and create platforms with holistic storytelling to increase our fan base and promote our sport globally.

“We must use technology to create new digital onsite and online experiences.

“We must be more agile and embrace global initiatives like the World Pool to better compete against sports betting, iGaming and other entertainment offerings.”

The week’s discussions concluded with extensive sessions on horse welfare and a diverse debate around the sustainability of the sport, economically and socially.

The previous two days were also as engaging, covering a wide spectrum of crucial horse racing topics.

Various keynote speakers came on stage to put forward myriad issues such as racing integrity, wagering, breeding, international competition as well as several other core matters.

Also cast into the spotlight were the future of racing and the challenge of attracting younger customers – all dependent on emerging trends, customer behaviour transformation, technologies, innovations and marketing strategies.

JOCKEY CLUB OF SAUDI ARABIA / HKJC