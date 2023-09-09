‘Never pressure’ for reigning champions South Africa against Scotland

MARSEILLE – South Africa captain Siya Kolisi insists the Springboks are under no pressure as they kick off the defence of their Rugby World Cup title against a resurgent Scotland in Marseille on Sunday.

The 32-year-old loose forward led the South Africans to a memorable victory four years ago in Japan, but this time around the champions face a much trickier pool stage.

The timing of the draw for the tournament, in December 2020, has been criticised because of how much rugby’s global landscape has shifted since then.

It means three of the top five teams in the world will face off in Pool B – top-ranked Ireland, South Africa (second) and Scotland (fifth). All three teams are in good form, not least the Boks, who posted a record 35-7 victory over New Zealand in their final warm-up match.

But Kolisi said there is no pressure in matches, even at the 2019 final, when South Africa hammered England 32-12.

“It’s never pressure. We speak about it bluntly and honestly,” said the first black African captain of the Boks.

He added that then-coach Rassie Erasmus, now director of rugby after Jacques Nienaber was promoted to head coach, “spoke to us before the 2019 final about what pressure is and how much an honour and a privilege we have because we’re doing what we love”.