Netball: Unbeaten Botswana win first Nations Cup after 65-37 victory over Fiji

SINGAPORE – When South African Jenny van Dyk took over the Botswana netball team in June, she had hoped to lead them to the 2023 World Cup by finishing in the top two in August’s qualifiers.

While they failed to book their spot in the 16-team tournament in Cape Town, she persisted. After working on the team’s fitness and basic skills, she went on to polish their tactics.

Those efforts paid off on Saturday. Van Dyk celebrated her 40th birthday in style as Botswana beat Fiji 65-37 at the OCBC Arena to clinch their first Nations Cup.

In the process, the world No. 31 side finished the six-team tournament unbeaten despite being the lowest-ranked side. Their previous best finish was second in 2008.

Van Dyk, who was hoisted by her players in celebration, could not stop beaming. She said: “I’m so proud of all of them. They really showed a lot of progress over the past few months.

“They were devastated (to miss out on the World Cup). If we just had a little bit more time, we would have been able to do it.

“At the end of the day, we’re building a new four-year cycle with them and hopefully getting the right type of match opportunities for us to build something amazing so hopefully, we will (qualify next time).”

Her next task will be to help the team move up the world rankings and help players gain more international experience.

She noted: “Botswana didn’t have funds after Covid-19 and we didn’t play one international test match before the qualifiers, while all the other countries had plenty of time on court.

“You could see the difference at the qualifiers, but I’m proud of them and how hard they’ve worked.”

There was not let up from Botswana, who had beaten Fiji 60-43 in the round-robin stage last Sunday. Taking advantage of their aerial prowess, they raced to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter of Saturday’s final and never looked back.

They were also aided by sharp shooting from Boikanyo Selogetso who had a 92 per cent conversion rate, and their tight defence, which made it difficult for Fiji to find a breakthrough.

Captain Fattimah Dino summed up their campaign in one word: “Wow.”

But once was not enough. She paused and repeated: “Wow.”

She added: “We are very happy to be champions. Our coach really helped us because you can see now that we are very competitive. In the past, we just came to participate but she’s helped us with training and we’ve worked hard.”