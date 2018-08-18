Netball: Team Singapore players and media personalities raise $15,000 for AWWA

SINGAPORE - A charity netball match, featuring Member of Parliament for Marine Parade GRC Seah Kian Peng, media personalities, Team Singapore netballers, Deloitte partners and staff, has raised $15,000 for social service organisation AWWA.

The charity game was played at the Deloitte Pesta Sukan 2018 on Saturday (Aug 18) morning at Kallang Netball Centre.

Mr Seah was joined by Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC and Netball Singapore president, Jessica Tan, Philip Yuen (CEO of Deloitte South-east Asia and Singapore) and Lim Teck Yin, CEO of national sports agency Sport Singapore. The media personalities featured included Wong Li Lin, Kelly Latimer, Barbara Latimer, Duncan Elias, Steve Lai and Ross Sarpani.

The teams were captained by the national team's vice-captain Charmaine Soh and wing attack Kimberly Lim, both of whom are Deloitte employees.

Through donations from Deloitte Pesta Sukan 2018 participants and proceeds from the charity match, a total of $15,000 was raised to help AWWA with the building of the new AWWA School that will be ready in 2022 to provide special education to 300 students aged 7 to 18 years old primarily with autism.

AWWA students were present to watch the charity exhibition match. They also tried their hands at shooting goals and learnt basic netball skills through a netball clinic conducted by the Deloitte netballers.

Ms Tan said: "The Deloitte Pesta Sukan continues to be the biggest netball carnival in our calendar and it is heartening to see over 100 teams participating for three consecutive years. It is even more so when the community comes together to raise funds for the underprivileged.

Deloitte South-east Asia and Singapore CEO Yuen added: "We believe that sports can bring people together and it is very heartening to have the support of the netball community, our partners and friends in this meaningful cause.

"We are also glad to be able to contribute to AWWA this year and help them in their efforts in providing education and disability support for children with special needs.

"For the third year running, our collaboration with Netball Singapore has allowed us to make an impact that matters in the Singapore community, particularly the youth.

"This is an important partnership for us as it aligns with Deloitte's network-wide WorldClass initiative which seeks to prepare fifty million futures for a world of opportunity."

Kevin Lee, CEO of AWWA, is also thankful to the funds raised at the event, saying: "It is partnerships such as these - organisations like Deloitte, with a generous heart for the disadvantaged - taking the lead, involving the community of Deloitte staff and partners, media personalities , sportsmen and women- that contribute to building a more caring and compassionate society."