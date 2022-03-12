Netball: Stingrays out for revenge against Dolphins in NSL final, after loss in 2016

SINGAPORE - A rematch of the 2016 Netball Super League (NSL) final is on the cards after 2020 champions Sneakers Stingrays and table-topping Blaze Dolphins both won their semi-final matches on Saturday (March 12).

The Stingrays needed all their championship experience against the Fier Orcas in the first game at Our Tampines Hub, staging a comeback to prevail 59-58 in a tense encounter.

Captain Eyu Yan Yan said: "Today's match was a very hard-fought win and our opponents gave us a very tough run for the spot in the final but overall, I think we did very well to stay focused and connected in the game and fight very hard to the last minute."

Her side had trailed 33-28 to the Orcas at half-time and managed to narrow that gap to 46-45 heading into the final quarter.

Despite her team's heartbreaking loss, Orcas co-captain Tan Xin Yi was proud of her teammates for putting up a good fight.

She said: "We stepped up quite a lot from our past two meetings with Sneakers. We adjusted our gameplay and worked on ourselves after those two games."

Head coach Kok Mun Wai praised her charges, noting the Orcas came through the playoffs to join the NSL this season, with their last appearance in 2018.

"Being in a semi-final and then losing there is a slight disappointment but looking at the performance, I am very proud of what they have done today."

In the other last-four clash, the Dolphins extended their unbeaten streak to 11 games with a 61-36 win over Mission Mannas.

The dominant Dolphins built up a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and never trailed, easily closing out the contest.

It was a performance that will give them confidence heading into the final, said captain Tan Shi Ni. She added: "Along the entire season, the team has been improving and progressing on the things we wanted to work on. Hopefully, tomorrow will be the big finish and we will be able to execute everything according to plan."

In the 2016 final, the Dolphins narrowly won 50-49.

Head coach Wang Jing Qing expected another close match and said: "We need to cut down on unforced errors to prepare for tomorrow's game.

"The players earned it so credit to them but going into the finals we need to work a bit harder and be consistent."

The final is at 1pm at Our Tampines Hub.