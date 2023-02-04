Netball: Stingrays beat defending champions Dolphins 51-49 in nail-biting NSL opener

SINGAPORE – Realising the importance of mental preparation after her debut Netball Super League (NSL) season in 2022, Sneakers Stingrays shooter Rebecca Leong implemented a pre-game routine to help her remain focused throughout games.

The drill, which has been tweaked throughout the year, includes shooting practice the moment she reaches the game venue, visualising her movements on court and a mental pep-talk.

A year on, the hard work paid off as she played a key role in helping her team secure a comeback 51-49 victory against defending champions Blaze Dolphins in the opener of the Netball Super League (NSL) on Saturday.

Down seven points with 15 minutes left, Leong converted eight of 10 attempts in the last quarter, including the goal that gave her team the lead with four minutes to go, to avenge the Stingrays’ loss to the Dolphins in the 2022 final.

Leong, 21, said: “I didn’t take notice of the score and was just focused on what I could do to contribute to the team. It’s most important to fall back to the basics, be focused and unaffected by pressure.”

Captain Eyu Yan Yan credited the victory to the team’s spirit and unwavering conviction despite trailing. The defender said: “Going into the last quarter, we went in with that same belief that we haven’t played to our potential and when we play to our potential, we can take the win.

“I’m very proud of the team for believing in each other every step of the way until the very last whistle was blown.”

In front of a crowd of about 100 at Our Tampines Hub, the Dolphins raced to a 4-0 lead and looked to be in a good position to continue last season’s unbeaten streak.

The Stingrays did well to recover in the initial stages to tie the first quarter 13-all, but they were unable to sustain their momentum in the next quarter, scoring just 67 per cent of their attempts while the Dolphins scored 88 per cent to lead 27-21.

The Dolphins extended their lead to 42-35 at the start of the last quarter, but were eventually let down by their unforced errors. Key interceptions from Eyu and sharp shooting from Leong and Amandeep Kaur Chahal saw the Stingrays outscore their opponents 16-8 in the final period to snatch the win.