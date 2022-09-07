Netball: Sri Lanka extend winning run over Singapore with Asian C'ship victory

SINGAPORE - It has been seven years since Singapore last defeated Sri Lanka twice at the 2015 Netball World Cup, but the hosts' attempt to break their duck against the regional powerhouses ended in a 67-49 defeat at the Asian Netball Championship (ANC) second round on Wednesday.

Since stunning Sri Lanka at the World Cup in Sydney, Singapore have been beaten thrice in major tournaments - the 2018 ANC (twice) and 2019 World Cup.

Up against the defending champions for the first time since 2019, a young Singapore side found themselves outclassed and outplayed at both ends by the towering Sri Lankans, who had arrived in Singapore with 2.06m veteran Tharjini Sivalingam.

Both team started strong at the OCBC Arena, taking turns to convert their centre pass to keep the score level, but the Singaporeans found their attack curtailed by Sri Lanka's tight defending.

Despite a few interceptions from Singapore's Sindhu Nair and Jamie Lim, their rivals remained on the front foot throughout thanks to Sivalingam, who converted 88 per cent of her attempts, to help her team remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Sri Lanka captain Gayanjali Amarawansa was pleased with the win, especially after their hard-fought 55-53 win against Malaysia on Tuesday, as it gives them confidence ahead of their next match against Hong Kong.

She said: "Our team did really well, the teamwork and strategies are all good. We're having a good mentality as well for tomorrow and hope to do well."

Despite the loss, Singapore head coach Annette Bishop was pleased with their performance against a more experienced Sri Lanka team. Eight members of the 12-player Sri Lanka squad came into the tournament with over 40 caps, compared to only two for Singapore.

She added: "It's a young team and it's growing so it's just about us building and learning from each game."

Next up for the hosts is Malaysia, whom they beat in their previous meeting at the 2018 ANC semi-finals. Both teams will meet again in Saturday's semi-finals if Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong in the second round - results from this round will determine the semi-finals' fixtures - on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Nair, 27, had the tough job of defending Sivalingam - who is 33cm taller - but said that she enjoys such challenges.

She said: "I'm very proud of the team. We obviously knew there was going to be a challenge going up against Sri Lanka... but the team worked really hard and hopefully we'll meet them again and we'll get the win next time.

"Malaysia will be a very tough team to go against. Today, we took a bit more time to settle down. So our aim will be to settle down and get into the game quicker."