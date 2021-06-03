Netball: Sport's governing body renamed World Netball

SINGAPORE - The International Netball Federation has rebranded itself with a new name and logo, while launching "a strategic plan which will shape the future of the sport and drive positive impact around the world", it said in a press statement on Thursday (June 3).

Now called World Netball, the sport's governing body said the rebranding "reflects the significant growth in awareness and development of netball over recent years".

The organisation, which organises the quadrennial Netball World Cup, also unveiled its strategic plan and vision for the sport, saying it will work with its 76 member nations to create a better world through netball.

It will focus three core strategies: grow global participation beyond the 20 million that currently play the sport, drive game development and inspire people through netball.

Among its plans are the creation of a foundation for fundraising to deliver projects worldwide, developing and promoting the main seven-a-side format and other variations, as well as creating a National Federation Development Programme for its members to learn from one another and share their knowledge.

World Netball president Liz Nicholl said: "Our rebrand signals our intent to create real impact in the world of netball, with a vision to create a sport open to all, allowing netballers to embrace the opportunities the sport brings as well as achieving their full potential."

Chief executive officer Clare Briegal added that World Netball aims to raise the profile of the sport and expand its impact.

She said: "We will drive game development beyond our existing portfolio of thrilling world-class events. We hope to welcome even more participants and fans to our diverse netball family under the inclusive banner of World Netball."