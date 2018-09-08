Netball: S'pore in Asian Championship final against Sri Lanka after semi-final win over Malaysia

Singapore's netballers beat Malaysia 51-43 at the OCBC Arena on Sept 8, 2018, to seal their spot in the final.
Singapore's netballers beat Malaysia 51-43 at the OCBC Arena on Sept 8, 2018, to seal their spot in the final.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Singapore's netballers beat Malaysia 51-43 at the OCBC Arena on Sept 8, 2018, to seal their spot in the final.
Singapore's netballers beat Malaysia 51-43 at the OCBC Arena on Sept 8, 2018, to seal their spot in the final.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Singapore’s Toh Kai Wei in action during the Asian Netball Championship semi-finals match against Malaysia at at the OCBC Arena on Sept 8, 2018.
Singapore’s Toh Kai Wei in action during the Asian Netball Championship semi-finals match against Malaysia at at the OCBC Arena on Sept 8, 2018.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Published
2 hours ago
Correspondent
msazali@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Singapore's netballers beat Causeway rivals Malaysia for a second time in three days to book their place in the final of the Asian Netball Championship.

The Republic won 51-43 at the OCBC Arena on Saturday evening (Sept 8) to seal their spot in the final. They had beaten Malaysia 56-55 in a group match on Thursday.

Singapore will now play tournament favourites Sri Lanka at 4pm on Sunday for the championship crown.

Sri Lanka had beaten Hong Kong 55-46 in the other semi-final.

Singapore coach Natalie Milicich had watched her team start strongly against Malaysia, taking a 16-11 lead in the first quarter.

But the Malaysians rallied back and eventually led 35-34 heading into the final quarter.

Backed by a vociferous crowed of over 1,600 fans, however, Singapore blitzed their rivals in the final quarter 17-8 to win the match by a comfortable eight-goal margin.

Malaysia will play Hong Kong in the match for third place at 2pm on Sunday.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!