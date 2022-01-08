Netball: Singapore's top league finally returns after Covid-induced hiatus

SINGAPORE - After a year of being stuck in limbo, the Republic's top netballers will finally get to compete again when the Netball Super League (NSL) returns on Saturday (Jan 15) after it was cancelled owing to the pandemic last year.

The NSL will be the first local sports league to resume full scale after the Singapore Premier League, which is for the nation's professional footballers.

The annual seven-a-side tournament faced multiple postponements in 2021 and was eventually cancelled with strict safe management measures (SMMs) making it impossible to stage. Instead, a modified 3v3 league took place.

This move towards smaller-sided games with modified rules, which was in keeping with national SMMs, was also replicated in other team sports such as hockey and floorball.

The 2020 season had been forced to end prematurely after two rounds with Sneakers Stingrays declared champions. The semi-finals, preliminary final and grand final did not take place.

Five clubs - Stingrays, Blaze Dolphins, Fier Orcas, Swifts Barracudas and Magic Marlins - and Netball Singapore (NS) selection team Mission Mannas will be in action at Our Tampines Hub from Jan 15 to March 6.

Stingrays vice-captain and national player Toh Kai Wei, 25, is looking forward to playing her first full-court game since the 2020 NSL, noting that the uncertainties of the 2021 season had been draining.

The business executive told The Straits Times: "It is very important to have such a platform for us to showcase our abilities, gain more experience and improve. The NSL also serves as a selection pool for the national team, so it also motivates players to play their best."

This year's event will take place in its usual seven-a-side format with two rounds and under strict health and safety protocols, including weekly Antigen Rapid Tests (ARTs) for players and officials, all of whom have to be fully vaccinated.

ST understands that the teams resumed full-court training while taking weekly ARTs since mid-November.

No spectators are allowed and "micro bubbles" will be in place at OTH to prevent mingling. No international players will join the competition in the second round, unlike in previous seasons.

Other players and coaches are also excited that the netball scene is coming alive again.

Barracudas player Regine Zhou, 24, said she is confident that NS has done its best to ensure the event proceeds as safely as possible.

Some noted that the absence of foreign players was a double-edged sword.

Zhuo said: "Our players will have more court time to build on the performances across the two rounds. But it's a pity because the (international players) really add value in terms of their game play and individual skills."