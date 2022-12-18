Netball: Singapore win men’s tri-nations tournament

Singapore (in red) going up against Malaysia during the final of the Tri-Nations Men's Netball 2022 tournament. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SINGAPORE – Back in international action after a long hiatus, the national men’s netball team won the Tri-Nations men’s netball tournament on Sunday after beating Malaysia 52-46 in the final.

Competing in front of over 50 spectators at Our Tampines Hub, Singapore and Malaysia opened the match with a close first quarter that ended 11-10 in Singapore’s favour.

That one-goal cushion was all the hosts needed as they built on their momentum and extended their lead to five goals after the third quarter.

They continued to pull away even more in the final period, outplaying their neighbours to seal a 52-46 win.

The result means Singapore are unbeaten in this year’s tournament.

At the last edition in Hong Kong in 2020, Singapore finished third behind the hosts and Malaysia.

