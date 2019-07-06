Netball: Singapore U-21 team to face Causeway rivals Malaysia in Asian Youth Netball Championship final

SINGAPORE - Reflecting on the Singapore Under-21 netball team's first international outing so far, national coach Goh Seck Tuck reveals he is pleased to have been proven wrong by his charges.

After defending champions Singapore beat Hong Kong 62-36 in the semi-finals on Saturday (July 6) in Kashima, Japan, Goh told The Straits Times: "The approach of the younger generation of players is slightly different and I thought they cannot focus too well because they have a lot of other interests.

"But, for them to (buckle) down and train hard and show that they want to make it work... I'm satisfied. I was constantly challenging them to prove me wrong and show that they mean business, and I'm proud of them - I feel it's a good outing so far."

Singapore will face five-time champions Malaysia on Sunday, in a repeat of the 2017 final that the Republic won 47-43.

Against Hong Kong, the Republic initially trailed 7-4 before edging ahead to lead 18-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The momentum then shifted in Hong Kong's favour nearing half-time, with the latter shooting one more goal than their opponents in the second quarter.

They also scored five consecutive goals in the last few minutes of the quarter though they still trailed Singapore 29-24 at half-time.

But the Singapore team stepped up their attack and took control of the game, outscoring their opponents 19-6 and 14-6 in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

Noting that the Singapore players had held back a little at the start of the game, Goh said: "I always tell them netball is an attacking game - we have to constantly (defend against) the opponent's attack, but we must also (capitalise on) ours.

"When we were not attacking Hong Kong enough, they attacked us and we corrected that during half-time.

"In the last quarter, we let the rest of the players take the court and the flow of the game was there because there were fresh legs and everyone was excited to play, and the team went out on a high."

Saturday's win also means Singapore qualifies for the 2021 Netball Youth World Cup in Fiji, with the top three teams at the Asian Youth Netball Championship earning a spot.

Captain Janna Poong, who played wing attack on Saturday, feels her team have matured since their first match at the June 29-July 7 tournament, and she believes the improved teamwork and communication throughout the week have translated to strong performances on court.

The 20-year-old feels no pressure at the prospect of trying to retain the title her seniors won two years ago, saying: "There's that expectation of us, but we're a completely different team and I don't feel pressure - (we know) what we have to do and what we want to do.

"We're ready to take them on and win."

Goh knows Malaysia, who beat Sri Lanka 72-54 in the other semi-final, will be tough opponents, with six of their players in the opens team and the remaining players having more international experience than the Singapore team.

But he is counting on the determination of his players.

"Experience doesn't come overnight, but the players are hungry and they want it hard enough," he added.

"If we can take the lead from the first quarter, it'll make a lot of difference.

"If Malaysia show their superiority and pull away, we will have a harder time but, regardless of the outcome, we'll definitely put up a good fight."