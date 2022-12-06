Netball: Singapore’s hopes of reaching Nations Cup final severely dented after 71-21 defeat by Botswana

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s hopes of reaching the netball Nations Cup final are out of their hands after a 71-21 trouncing by Botswana on Tuesday.

After two defeats and one win, Singapore are now level with Ireland, Malaysia and Singapore A on two points each. The unbeaten Botswana are top with six points, followed by Fiji (four).

The top two teams progress to the final on Saturday and Singapore still have a chance of doing so, but they must win their remaining two matches and hope for Fiji, Ireland and Malaysia to falter as well.

National coach Annette Bishop made a few changes to the starting line-up against Botswana, resting the injured co-captain Toh Kai Wei as a precaution. Amandeep Kaur Chahal and Tan Xin Yi were the starting shooters.

Centre Angelina Lim was also replaced by co-captain Khor Ting Fang, who usually starts in wing defence. Bishop also experimented throughout the match, resting veteran Kimberly Lim after the first half and handing Matilda Su-Yin Narayan, 19, her first international cap.

Bishop explained: “It was about being smart. This gave the opportunity to the other players to step in today, see those combinations running and (let them) gain that experience of going up against tough competition.

“We kept trying things but unfortunately, they just didn’t (work out). We had a lot of turnovers and Botswana have got long arms, so we didn’t adapt to that. They kept fighting, it’s just at times, it didn’t show on the scoreboard.

“We had a higher error rate compared to the past games. I don’t know whether we just didn’t adjust to the arms (or) seeing a lot of tall timber through the court, we stopped driving as well.”

A close match between world No. 30 Singapore and 31st-ranked Botswana had been expected at the OCBC Arena, but the atmosphere slowly became muted as Botswana limited Singapore to just four goals in the first quarter, while scoring 19.

The Africans showed their strength in the air, with captain Fattimah Dino making many crucial interceptions. Their shooters Hildah Binang and Boikanyo Selogetso were also in top form, converting 83 per cent of their attempts in the first 15 minutes, compared to Singapore’s 67 per cent.

The Africans took advantage of their height and maintained their defensive structure throughout, making it difficult for Singapore to find a breakthrough.

The Republic also had several instances of miscommunication and missed passes. They were limited to single digits in each quarter, with an overall 64 per cent conversion rate, while Botswana scored at least 17 in each.

On the team’s chances of reaching the final, Bishop said: “We have to just keep playing and we’ve still got two more games. Regardless of today, we’ve just got to finish strong, and ensure we’re in the top four.”