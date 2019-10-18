Netball: Singapore Invitational to replace Botswana at M1 Nations Cup

SINGAPORE - A Singapore invitational team will replace Botswana at the Oct 20-26 M1 Nations Cup at the OCBC Arena, organisers announced on Friday (Oct 18).

The southern African team, one of the six teams for the invitational tournament, pulled out on Friday morning due to "unforeseen circumstances". They were scheduled to play the Cook Islands in their opening fixture on Sunday. The other teams in the tournament are hosts Singapore, Ireland, Namibia and Papua New Guinea.

Netball Singapore chief executive Cyrus Medora said: "It is very unfortunate that Botswana is not able to make the trip to Singapore for this year's M1 Nations Cup. This is very sad news for us, as we very much value their participation, enthusiasm and overall support in taking part in this tournament.

"We are all ready for the tournament from Sunday and we look forward to welcome Namibia, Ireland, Papua New Guinea and Cook Islands as they arrive in Singapore today."

The Singapore invitational team comprise a mix of former Singapore internationals, current national squad players and up-and-coming players - such as Nurul Baizura, Vanessa Lee and Pooja Senthil Kumar. The team is captained by Zhang Ailin and coached by Wang Jing Qing.

Charmaine Soh and Co. will open their Nations Cup campaign against Namibia on Sunday.

Tickets for the M1 Nations Cup are available at https://www.apactix.com/events/detail/m1nationscup-2019.