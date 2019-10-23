Netball: Singapore grab 59-47 win over world No. 12 Cook Islands to stay in hunt for Nations Cup final spot

SINGAPORE - Singapore overcame their toughest test at the M1 Nations Cup on Wednesday (Oct 23) as they emerged with a 59-47 victory over world No. 12 Cook Islands at the OCBC Arena.

World No. 28 Singapore started brightly to take the first quarter 14-7.

A slew of changes from Cook Islands saw them claw their way back into the game to reduce the deficit to two goals at one point, but Singapore responded positively to end the second quarter 29-22 up.

The hosts, supported by a strong defence, grew their lead in the third quarter to 46-35.

They had a jittery start to the final quarter but shook off their nerves to seal the win.

This is Singapore's second win in a row. They had bagged their first win of the competition on Tuesday with a 51-35 win over Ireland after losing to Botswana and drawing with Namibia earlier.

With Thursday a rest day, Singapore, who are third in the six-team standings with five points, take on bottom-placed and point-less Papua New Guinea in the final round-robin game on Friday. Leaders Namibia play second-placed Botswana, while fifth-placed Ireland meet fourth-placed Cook Islands.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Papuans were beaten by Namibia 59-47 in a match that was generally closely fought. In the second game, Botswana defeated Ireland 46-34 for their third straight win.