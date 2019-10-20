Netball: Singapore earn thrilling 54-54 draw with Namibia in first M1 Nations Cup match

SINGAPORE - World No. 28 Singapore battled hard to earn a 54-54 draw with Namibia in their opening game of the M1 Nations Cup at the OCBC Arena on Sunday (Oct 20).

An evenly-matched first quarter ended with the scores level at 12-12.

Several sloppy passages of play from Singapore in the second quarter allowed the 33rd ranked Namibia to take the lead and go into half-time with the score at 25-23.

But Singapore restored parity after a three-goal run at the beginning of the third stanza, and a determined display by the hosts saw them overturn the deficit to end the quarter 39-38.

The teams went neck and neck in a pulsating final quarter that went down to the final-minute. Trailing 54-53 with just seconds remaining, captain Charmaine Soh sank a shot to salvage a draw for the Republic.

Singapore will face Botswana (world No. 26) on Monday.