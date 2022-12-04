Netball: Singapore clinch 47-45 win over Ireland in Nations Cup thriller

SINGAPORE – With 10 minutes to go, the Republic were trailing 43-37 in their Nations Cup opener against Ireland on Sunday and the OCBC Arena was palpitating.

Feeding off the energy of over 800 spectators and their teammates on the bench who were yelling their heads off, the Singapore netball team fired themselves up and mounted a comeback.

The world No. 30 side played their best fast-tempo netball, characterised by short and swift movements to wrest the lead at 45-44 with just three minutes left before sealing a 47-45 victory over the Irish, who are ranked six rungs higher.

Singapore coach Annette Bishop was proud of the grit her charges showed, especially in that final quarter as they were always on high alert for chances to win a turnover.

She said: “It was a really good challenge and the girls put up a great fight. To come from behind, they showed great spirit and I’m proud of the passion showed by everyone on court and the ones on the bench showing their support.

“This was the opener and there was big pressure on them, but it’s a real confidence booster. To be able to come back like that, a lot of teams would have rolled over, but not this side, they fought till the end.”

The match was a thrilling one from the get-go, even after a delay. The opening ceremony, scheduled to start at 2pm, was pushed back by about 30 minutes because of technical issues, in turn delaying the opening match by 10 minutes.

While most teams chatted among themselves, Fiji decided to perform their pre-match ritual, huddling together to sing a Fijian gospel song.

Despite the delay, the players’ spirits were still high when the game started as both Singapore and Ireland took turns converting their centre passes. Little separated both sides as the first two quarters ended in ties.

But Ireland upped their tempo in the third quarter, while Singapore saw a few passes intercepted and shots missed at crucial moments, allowing the Europeans to lead 38-34 going into the last 15 minutes.