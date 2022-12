SINGAPORE – On a Sunday morning in October, Matilda Su-Yin Narayan was relaxing on her sofa when she received a call from Singapore netball head coach Annette Bishop.

The news left the 19-year-old panicked and happy at the same time – she had been selected for the Opens squad for the Nations Cup which was just seven weeks away. She would also be playing as a shooter instead of in her usual position in defence.