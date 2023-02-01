Netball: S’pore player Aqilah Andin back on court after tough post-pregnancy journey

But the journey was not easy. Three weeks into her confinement, her slow jogs were “painful on the inside and outside”.

She said: “My stitches were healing and I could walk, but when I started running, it was so painful and you’re gasping for air. But I was really keen to come back and get back into shape as fast as I could.”

Reality struck when she did her first Yo-yo fitness test with the national squad in September – she had dropped two levels.

“It was the worst. Before I got pregnant, I was at my fittest... When I saw my result, I was in shock because it took me so long to get there and now I have to work my way up again.

“I felt really disappointed but I realised I shouldn’t be so hard on myself. That test was for me to gauge where I’m at and work towards improving myself for the next one.”

She also found motivation in wanting to end her netball journey on a good note and win something for Singapore.

She will next represent the Barracudas at the Deloitte NSL 2023, which starts on Saturday, and she hopes to be selected for the national squad again ahead of a busy year.

The Netball World Cup takes place in South Africa in July, followed by the Nations Cup (October) and Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand (November).

She said: “It’s like unfinished business. I’m young and so long as my body is still capable of doing this, I want to continue playing.

“It took me a while to accept that I shouldn’t be expecting so much of myself because I just came back from my pregnancy.

“But that’s how I am and it’s just an athlete thing to expect yourself to outdo yourself. I’m not satisfied and I know I’m still capable of giving and learning.”

The experience also taught her to have fun during every second of training as it is her “me time”, adding that she “forgets about everything” when she plays netball.

An emotional return to netball after her son’s birth saw the defender bawling her eyes out when the national anthem was played before her first match at the Nations Cup, where her family – including baby Qaif – were present to support her at the OCBC Arena.

She added: “When he’s there, I felt so much better about myself and proud for going through what I did because it’s not easy. Having my baby there is like motivation for me to keep going.”