Netball: Namibia beat Singapore 49-42 to win M1 Nations Cup final

SINGAPORE - Singapore missed out on the M1 Nations Cup title after they lost 49-42 to Namibia in the final on Saturday (Oct 26) at the OCBC Arena.

Namibia, ranked 33rd in the world, piled the pressure on world No. 28 Singapore from the get go to force the hosts into errors, ending the first period 11-10 up, although the Republic bounced back in the second quarter to go into half-time with a 25-20 lead.

But the Africans drew level at 33-33 in the crucial third quarter, thanks to their tight defence and the efforts of their unstoppable 1.93m goal shooter Jaumbuaije Zauana, before pulling away in the final period for the win.

Their first encounter last Sunday ended in a 54-54 draw.

The last time Singapore made it to the Nations Cup final was five years ago, where they lost 50-41 to Samoa.

Meanwhile, Ireland bagged their first win of the tournament, beating Papua New Guinea 47-37 to finish fifth, while Cook Islands came in third after overcoming Botswana 49-46.