Netball: Defending champions Sri Lanka seek sixth Asian title in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Sri Lanka have not had an ideal preparation heading into their title defence at the Asian Netball Championship (ANC), which starts at the OCBC Arena on Saturday.
They have not played an international tournament since the 2019 Netball World Cup, while their rivals Singapore and Malaysia have gone on overseas training tours.
But the defending champions are still confident they can retain their title at the Sept 3-11 tournament.
Before a major competition, the team would usually have an overseas exposure series, said captain Gayanjali Amarawansa. But they were unable to do so this year because of the pandemic and economic situation.
Singapore went on three tours in Australia and Fiji this year, while last month, the Philippines competed in the International Netball Event in South Korea and Malaysia had a training stint in Perth.
The Sri Lankans have had to settle for practice matches at home, besides competing in the local leagues with their respective clubs.
Amarawansa, 27, said: "We've been practising well since January and our coach has a plan so we just followed the plan. The girls are very stable physically and mentally so we're ready.
"The exposure series would have been good because we can learn from our mistakes and study our strengths and weaknesses.
"But we couldn't have it this time but we can identify those (strengths and weaknesses) as a team."
The favourites of this year's Asian Netball Championship, Sri Lanka are also the most successful team of the biennial tournament, having won it five times.
But Amarawansa, who works as a banker, knows it will be a tough title defence. She said: "Every team is a challenge for us so we'll take it match by match. Of course we're monitoring Singapore and Malaysia. They're great teams with really experienced players.
"The other teams are very talented and have unique styles so we're studying them too."
Vice-captain Dulangi Wannithilake, who is competing in her second ANC, said she missed the experience of competing and travelling as a team for a tournament.
"In 2018, it was my first ANC and we won the gold and I want to repeat that," she added.
Their closest rivals are most likely three-time champions Singapore and two-time winners Malaysia.
Singapore's last title was in 2014 on home soil, while Malaysia's was in 2016 in Thailand. At the last edition in 2018, Singapore finished second while Malaysia were third.
But the hosts face a tricky task if they want to qualify for the Netball World Cup again - the top two sides at the 11-team ANC will earn spots at next year's showpiece tournament in Cape Town, South Africa.
Five of 12 players - Khor Ting Fang, Amandeep Kaur, Miki Ng, Tan Yi Jie and Yew Shu Ning - are making their debut at a major international tournament, while the squad are also missing stalwarts Aqilah Andin, Vanessa Lee and Nurul Baizura from 2018.
Meanwhile, 2019 and 2017 SEA Games champions Malaysia have seven returning players from the 2018 ANC.
They also have a new coach, Australian Lisa Beehag, who was appointed in 2020 but rejoined the team only in April because of the pandemic.
Beehag is looking forward to her first major international tournament with the team.
She said: "We haven't seen what everyone else is doing, they haven't seen what we're doing. There are lots of unknowns so the first three days are going to be interesting.
"I'm absolutely pleased with their progress so far. You always would like a little bit more time but it's not possible every time. We're worked really hard through a few things and the last camp was good."
Captain Nur Syafazliyana Mohd Ali added it is also like a new tournament for the team as they get to show what they have learnt from Beehag.
"The Perth tour was really worth it because we learnt our strengths and where we can improve," she said. "We also faced different playing styles and had to think of strategies to counter-attack them."
But Singapore coach Annette Bishop is confident the team will come through, adding that the tours gave the players much-needed exposure and lessons.
Bishop, who is taking charge of her first major tournament, said: "It is a young team coming in so that brings that exciting factor.
"They have played overseas and now can showcase the skills and talent collectively in front of the home crowd. It's also that the cheering behind you and being able to have (a sort of) extra player on court.
"Yes, they may be lacking a bit in epxerience but what they have physically makes up for it and it's a great opportunity for them to step up and take the lead."
