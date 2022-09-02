Netball: Defending champions Sri Lanka seek sixth Asian title in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Sri Lanka have not had an ideal preparation heading into their title defence at the Asian Netball Championship (ANC), which starts at the OCBC Arena on Saturday.

They have not played an international tournament since the 2019 Netball World Cup, while their rivals Singapore and Malaysia have gone on overseas training tours.

But the defending champions are still confident they can retain their title at the Sept 3-11 tournament.

Before a major competition, the team would usually have an overseas exposure series, said captain Gayanjali Amarawansa. But they were unable to do so this year because of the pandemic and economic situation.

Singapore went on three tours in Australia and Fiji this year, while last month, the Philippines competed in the International Netball Event in South Korea and Malaysia had a training stint in Perth.

The Sri Lankans have had to settle for practice matches at home, besides competing in the local leagues with their respective clubs.

Amarawansa, 27, said: "We've been practising well since January and our coach has a plan so we just followed the plan. The girls are very stable physically and mentally so we're ready.

"The exposure series would have been good because we can learn from our mistakes and study our strengths and weaknesses.

"But we couldn't have it this time but we can identify those (strengths and weaknesses) as a team."

The favourites of this year's Asian Netball Championship, Sri Lanka are also the most successful team of the biennial tournament, having won it five times.

But Amarawansa, who works as a banker, knows it will be a tough title defence. She said: "Every team is a challenge for us so we'll take it match by match. Of course we're monitoring Singapore and Malaysia. They're great teams with really experienced players.

"The other teams are very talented and have unique styles so we're studying them too."

Vice-captain Dulangi Wannithilake, who is competing in her second ANC, said she missed the experience of competing and travelling as a team for a tournament.

"In 2018, it was my first ANC and we won the gold and I want to repeat that," she added.