Netball: Brunei, Thailand national teams to join Super League for first time

SINGAPORE – The Netball Super League (NSL) is about to get bigger and better, with the national netball teams of Brunei and Thailand to join the top-tier league in 2023.

The move is a first for the league and will finally materialise two years after the plan was first announced – the South-east Asian teams were unable to do so in 2021 as the league was postponed and cancelled owing to the pandemic.

They will join five clubs – defending champions Blaze Dolphins, Sneakers Stingrays, Fier Orcas, Swifts Barracudas and Llabten Narwhals – and Netball Singapore selection team Mission Mannas in the second round of the NSL.

One player from Fiji’s national team, who finished second in December’s Nations Cup, will also join the six local teams in the second round.

The first round, contested by only the local teams, starts on Feb 4 and will take place at Our Tampines Hub. The final will be on March 19 at the same venue.

The news of Brunei and Thailand joining the league was well-received by players and coaches, especially as they look ahead to preparations for the Asian Youth Netball Championship and Netball World Cup in 2023.

Barracudas player Aqilah Andin is looking forward to making her league return after she missed the 2022 season as she was expecting her first child.

The 26-year-old made her return to competitive action after three years in December’s Nations Cup, when she captained the Singapore A side, which consisted of mainly developmental players.

She added: “It’s great for Asian netball. We’re helping each other build their teams when they come and play here competitively.”

Mannas coach Yeo Mee Hong noted that the inclusion of the foreign teams will “increase the competitiveness of the league and raise everyone’s performances”.

She added: “We’re definitely looking forward to the challenge. The second round will be a different ball game.

“The girls will be able to learn a lot of different skills from them so there’s a lot of excitement around the NSL next year.”