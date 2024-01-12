Netball and basketball help student-athletes overcome dyslexia, health scare

SINGAPORE – The first few years of primary school were difficult for Kaela Si-Hoe, whose confidence took a hit as she struggled to read.

Whenever Kaela, who was diagnosed with dyslexia in Primary 1, opened a book, the words on the page would move, which made made even subjects like mathematics a challenge.

As a result, she became more withdrawn and did not have many friends in Methodist Girls’ School (Primary).

But that slowly changed with netball, and the support of those around her.

“Netball is a different playing field for me. In school, I tend to compare myself a lot to my friends who are academically better than me and that really discouraged me and I didn’t really like coming to school,” said the 16-year-old, who received her O-level results on Jan 11.

“But since I joined netball (in Primary 3 or 4), I realised I was quite good in it – physically I’m quite fit and my shooting is quite good and it felt like I was good at something for once.

“In school I was struggling to pass my subjects while my friends got A1s but netball was where we were on the same court.”

On the court, she was in her element. The 1.68m player, who plays in goal attack or as a goal shooter, used to keep quiet during practice and games, but is now unafraid to ask for the ball and encourage her teammates.

Off the court, she now finds it easier to approach teachers for help and speak in front of a crowd.

She said: “In lower primary, I didn’t have a lot of friends. I was a very quiet student, I didn’t dare to talk to the teachers or answer questions during class.

“But after netball, I started to make more friends because in order to play well, your team needs to be very bonded so I had to bond with my teammates so that helped me make a lot of good friendships.”

The teenager is grateful to the educators in MGS who have helped her through her 10 years in the school. They include the special education needs officer who taught her techniques such as using a ruler to make reading paragraphs easier, and teachers who helped ease her transition to secondary school when subjects like history and literature were introduced.

While she declined to reveal her O-level score, she was pleased with her results and will be looking to continue her netball journey with Victoria Junior College.