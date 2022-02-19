Netball action restarts after virus break

The Netball Super League (NSL) will resume tomorrow after a series of positive Covid-19 cases forced the postponement of last week's round of matches.

Netball Singapore (NS) chief executive Cyrus Medora told The Straits Times that the number of positive cases among the six teams and officials peaked at around 20 but only two have been reported this week.

Training resumed on Thursday and after feedback from the players who said they felt a bit more fatigued, tomorrow's matches will now have 12-minute quarters. The usual 15-minute quarters will be reinstated next week.

The Jan 29 fixture between defending champions Sneakers Stingrays and Swifts Barracudas, which was postponed because a player contracted the virus, will also be played next week.

The NSL will conclude on March 13, a week later than scheduled.

Magic Marlins midfielder Tan Yi Jie, 22, welcomed the shorter match duration tomorrow and expressed her confidence about the NSL's Covid-19 protocols.

She said: "It's a wise and sensible decision because I think it's a good way for the recovered players to ease into the full game. Even though they had a break, they couldn't exercise in that seven days and some might still feel the effects of the virus so they shouldn't be going too hard.

"We're now reaching the endemic stage so we just have to try our best to maintain our hygiene and safe distancing. It's inevitable that some players will contract the virus but we just have to make sure we can adapt.

"I'm confident we'll get past this. That was like the storm before the rainbow and now we have a rainbow."

Her team, last in the table, will kick off the second round against Mission Mannas at Our Tampines Hub. The Mannas won their previous meeting 53-31.

The other two matches tomorrow will see the Stingrays try to avenge their opening-day loss to Blaze Dolphins, while Fier Orcas will meet the Barracudas.