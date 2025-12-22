Nerves, sweat, chokes – what fun is sport without pressure?

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Who has been the best player under pressure? Maybe Tiger Woods.

Nothing causes more self-loathing than the choke in sport. The feeble fold under pressure. The inability to deliver skill as stress multiplies. The polite smile of a friend which says he loves your collapse on a November morning.

It’s 1-1 and the third and last game of pool at a resort in Bintan. We’re barely playing sport, more like ancient buddies dusting off memories. But winning in anything breeds edginess.