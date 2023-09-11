Neesham keen to give World Cup 'one last crack' after 2019 heartbreak

Having almost secured New Zealand a maiden one-day World Cup triumph in 2019, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is keen for "one last crack" at the elusive title in India next month.

Neesham was included in New Zealand's 15-man squad for the tournament on Monday and will reunite with many of the players left heartbroken after the 2019 final defeat to England.

New Zealand lost on boundary count in a classic at Lord's after the teams could not be split by a tie-breaking Super Over.

Neesham scored 13 runs in the Super Over but England claimed the win when Martin Guptill was run out on the last delivery when seeking the winning run.

Four years on, the result still gnaws at the New Zealand players.

"I think it's motivated all of us," Neesham told reporters on Monday.

"Trent (Boult) has talked about it as well, around a few of the guys back then talking about giving it one more crack in four years' time.

"It's come around pretty quickly, really, with all the events since 2019 in the world.

"We've got that generation from 30 to 35-years-old. We've all played a huge amount over the last 10-12 years and there's certainly huge motivation from the guys to give it one last, good crack."

Neesham and fast bowler Boult were both included in the World Cup squad despite opting out of their New Zealand contracts last year.

The pair have been overlooked for selection for much of the international schedule, with selectors favouring contracted players.

Boult returned to action on Sunday, though, with an encouraging three-wicket haul in the rain-hit, 79-run defeat to England in the second ODI in Southampton.

Neesham said there was no awkwardness from contracted team mates about he and Boult's place in the New Zealand set-up.

"No one gets judged on those kinds of decisions," he said.

"Myself and Trent have talked a lot about it over the last year or so around trying to stay fit and stay in the picture.

"There's no lack of familiarity with the group. As Trent said a couple of days ago in England, you slide back into the group as if nothing's changed." REUTERS