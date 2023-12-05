Neck guards mandatory in IIHF tournaments after Johnson's death

Ice Hockey - Elite Ice Hockey League - Nottingham Panthers v Belfast Giants - National Ice Centre, Nottingham, Britain - November 26, 2023 A tribute to Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson is pictured outside the stadium before the match
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has made the use of neck laceration guards mandatory in all its competitions following recommendations made by its medical committee in the wake of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson's death.

Johnson died after his neck was cut by a skate blade of another player during a league game in Sheffield in October. Police arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter over the incident.

A British coroner overseeing the investigation into Johnson's death was among those calling for neck guards to be compulsory.

Neck guards are already mandatory in the IIHF's under-18 and under-20 tournaments but the sport's governing body has not set a date for the implementation at senior level due to supply concerns.

"The IIHF remains in close contact with its suppliers to ensure they are able to respond to the current high demand," they said in a statement.

"Until the rule officially goes into effect, the IIHF continues to strongly recommend that neck laceration protectors are worn by all players performing in an IIHF competition."

The English Ice Hockey Association also cited supply issues when delaying the implementation of its neck guard rule for all on-ice activities until Jan. 1.

National Hockey League (NHL) authorities discussed further safety measures with their players' union early last month, but have not reached an agreement on making the equipment mandatory. REUTERS

